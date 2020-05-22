Long Idea: Tailored Brands Bonds And Equity

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) stock and bond analysis by Michael Roberson of Strategy Chain.

Tailored Brands: Long Idea

The idea in a nutshell:

7% 2022 Bonds at 26 27% current yield 3-4x upside potential

Equity below 1x LFCF Likely to break leverage and fixed charge coverage covenants, but (in my view / looking to confirm this thinking) likely to be granted a waiver Likely to be able to pay interest through the COVID-19 squeeze Currently at $0.90/sh down from $8.00/sh a year ago and $4.00/sh immediately before COVID-19 Possibility of a buyout bid (Sycamore or George Zimmer)



Thesis

Tailored Brands is priced for bankruptcy but is unlikely to file Financials suggest TLRD can operate for 6 months with no revenue P/E: 1.8x current; 0.6x normalized P/LFCF: 1.0x current; 0.5x normalized 2022 bonds at 26

At under $50m in market capitalization, there is likely indiscriminate selling Further exacerbated by recent sales by Michael Burry, who trimmed his position from 8% to below 5% of shares outstanding

TLRD is a classic Joel Greenblatt “stub stock” play $50m market capitalization $1,413m debt



Business Overview:

Brands: Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores, and K&G

Products & Services Sell men’s suits, formalwear, and business casual (79% of GP) Rent tuxedos (21% of GP) Offer tailoring and other services (<1% of GP)

Distribution 1,450 stores in the US and Canada Factory in Massachusetts eCommerce operations



Segment Overview:

Gross Margin Focus

Roughly 78% Retail

Roughly 20% Rental (high margin business)

Alteration is negligible because of its low margins

Tailored Brands Net Sales Details

Segment Details 45% Men’s Tailored Clothing 33% Men’s Non Tailored Clothing 14% Rental (but this business is high margin)

Brands Dominated by Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank

Geography Mainly USA Moores is the Canadian portion



Tailored Brands: Mild Seasonality (Unlike Most Retail)

Q2 and Q3 contribute about 53% of gross margin Q2 (May Jul): Prom Season Q3 (Aug Oct): Wedding Season

Q4 is the seasonal low point

Most of the seasonality has to do with rental products, which are in high demand during Prom and Wedding seasons 2020’s Prom and Wedding seasons are likely to be hurt by COVID 19 But, as we can see at left, Tailored Brands' Q2 and Q3 don’t dominate the year’s results like you might expect from a typical retailer’s Q4



Disclosure: Currently long equity and bonds but may be closing those positions as they both appreciated in price.

See the full report here.