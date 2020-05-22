There’s an IRS phone number for coronavirus stimulus checks

One of the biggest problems with the coronavirus stimulus checks has been the lack of a phone number for people to call with questions. The IRS shut down many of its offices due to the pandemic, but that’s all changing. The IRS has now provided a phone number for people to call with questions about their coronavirus stimulus checks.

This is the IRS phone number for coronavirus stimulus checks

Millions of Americans are still waiting for their coronavirus stimulus checks. The IRS launched a tool to allow you to track your economic impact payment, but many have been having problems with it. The payments have also raised a number of other issues, like what to do if your payment is the wrong amount.

If you haven't received your coronavirus stimulus check yet, you can call the phone number provided by the IRS. The agency said earlier this week that it added 3,500 telephone representatives to answer questions about the economic impact payments. The IRS phone number to call about your coronavirus stimulus check is 1-800-919-9835.

If you received your check, but you have questions about it, you can call that number and stay on the line to speak with a representative. The IRS continues to urge taxpayers to use its website to try to get answers to their questions first. The agency has published frequently asked questions about the economic impact payments here and the Get My Payment tool to track payments here.

Will there be a second round of checks?

Whether or not there will be a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks is still up in the air. However, it's looking more and more like any additional aid packages won't include any such assistance for individuals.

Democrats have been pushing for more direct payments, but Republicans want to approach the issue in other ways. One issue is an extension to expanded unemployment benefits. Democrats want to extend the extra $600 a week workers receive in unemployment, but Republicans want to cap the extra amount at the amount workers would receive if they were still on the job. That would remove the incentive not to go back to work.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told House Republicans that the next stimulus package would not extend those enhanced unemployment benefits. House Democrats passed a bill that would extend the extra $600 to January instead of expiring in July.

One other sticking point in a phase four stimulus package is aid for state and local governments. Democrats are pushing for it, but Republicans don't want to bail out states that had budget shortfalls before the pandemic struck.

Several GOP senators are pushing for an infrastructure bill, which is something President Donald Trump has also suggested. Infrastructure is generally seen as a way to not only rebuild the nation but also provide jobs at a time when jobs are few because businesses are shut down.