Top 10 best personal finance podcasts you should listen to

Podcasts are all rage these days. You can listen to a podcast while doing chores, working out, or taking a shower. There are thousands of podcasts on almost every topic you can imagine. For people interested in learning about the basics of money, getting out of debt, building a passive income, retiring early or choosing investments, there are dozens of valuable and entertaining podcasts. Here we take a look at the top 10 best personal finance podcasts that can help you get better at managing your own money.

Personal finance is one of the most important aspects of our lives. But we often dread talking about it. For some reason, we think it’s a confusing and complicated affair, which it isn’t. All of the best personal finance podcasts on this list discuss the money problems we face in our everyday lives and how we can overcome them.

Host Paula Pant is a blogger and real estate investor. On Afford Anything, she interviews investors, millionaires, scientists, early retirees and other experts. The podcast focuses on how to make the most out of what you have to live a fulfilling life. Afford Anything will make you think twice about your financial decisions. “You can afford anything, but not everything,” says Paula.

This is one of the best podcasts for people craving financial independence. Brandon aka the Mad Fientist has interviewed personal finance experts such as Ramit Sethi, Mr. Money Mustache, and Vicki Robin. The Mad Fientist and the guests share their personal strategies, lessons, and challenges in building wealth and adapting smart money habits.

Hosted by Tanja Hester and Kara Perez, The Fairer Cents dives deep into the financial challenges faced by women. It is the best female-centric personal finance podcast. The Fairer Cents shines the spotlight on gender pay gap, caregiving, and societal factors that hold women back financially. It goes beyond merely telling women how to manage money.

Hosted by investors Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett, ChooseFI has built a large follower base, especially in the FIRE community. Every episode of the podcast is jam-packed with tips on eliminating debt, reducing expenses, building passive income, traveling the world, and achieving financial independence. At the core of Jonathan and Brad’s podcast is this questions, “How to reclaim decades of your life by getting to the point where working is optional?”

Pat Flynn is a successful online entrepreneur who has built several passive income streams over the years. Whether you want to generate some extra cash on the side or build an online business to significantly boost your income, this is the podcast you should listen to. Pat also invites successful online entrepreneurs such as Ramit Sethi, Tim Ferriss, and Gary Vaynerchuk to share their tips on building successful online businesses.

J. David Stein’s Money for the Rest of Us is all about making sense of money and the markets. Stein’s goal is to help individual investors understand the financial markets and how various economic events affect their portfolios. He makes even the most complex concepts easy to understand for DIY investors. Stein’s personal stories and thoughtful advice have improved the financial lives of thousands of people.

Hosted by Joe Saul-Sehy and the Other Guy (OG), The Stacking Benjamins Show is funny, goofy and one of the most thoughtful personal finance podcasts. The episodes are typically a little over one hour long. But you’ll feel like you are chatting about money with your friends. You’ll hear a lot of personal finance experts, financial headlines, and inspiring stories.

Andrew Fiebert and Matt Giovanisci’s no-BS and uncensored advice makes Listen Money Matters one of the best personal finance podcasts. Whether you are just graduating out of college or nearing your retirement, this podcast will liberate your inner financial badass. They talk about running a business, rental real estate, stock market investing, ETFs, estate planning, and much more.

Dave Ramsey is a famous radio host and best-selling author of several personal finance books including Total Money Makeover. The Dave Ramsey Show is a call-in show. Ramsey shares his thoughts and experienced advice on debt, credit cards, investing, retirement, insurance, and related topics. He encourages people to start with baby steps to get their financial house in order.

Farnoosh Torabi’s So Money is by far the best personal finance podcast out there. Torabi invites entrepreneurs, authors, influencers, and investors to chat about mastering money. The rapid-fire questions at the end of each episode are just brilliant, and bring out unique insights from guests. Torabi and the guests also share their real life experiences.

The National Public Radio (NPR)’s Planet Money is not exactly a personal finance podcast. But it discusses big and complex issues that directly or indirectly affect your personal finances. Planet Money dives into topics such as economy, wealth tax, homelessness, minimum wage, rent control and more. They make even the most complicated issues easy to understand.